POLICE: 2 more arrested in Fayetteville robbery

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jakevius Hollis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two others are also facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Fayetteville.

Jakevius Malik Hollis, also known as “Kodak”, 18, of Forrest City is facing aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act and theft of property.

The third person arrested is a juvenile and is not identified due to Arkansas statutes.

Hollis reportedly told police he participated in the robbery that happened about 10:45 a.m. Nov. 18, at an apartment in the 500-block of Betty Jo Drive.

During the robbery, $40 was stolen during a drug deal.

The residents told police they were in the middle of a drug deal with a guy known as “Ty” and he tried to steal money from them. They said during an altercation, “Ty” shot a gun.

According to police, the bullet struck a couch in the living room, traveled through a wall and went into the adjoining apartment. No one was injured.

“Ty” is an alias for Jacobi Trevon Dent who was found a short time later hiding in a 14-year-old girl’s closet, according to police.

Jacobi Dent

According to police, Hollis and Dent told investigators the juvenile planned the robbery and asked them to assist in the crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories