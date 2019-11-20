POLICE: 2 more arrested in Fayetteville robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two others are also facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Fayetteville.

Jakevius Malik Hollis, also known as “Kodak”, 18, of Forrest City is facing aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act and theft of property.

The third person arrested is a juvenile and is not identified due to Arkansas statutes.

Hollis reportedly told police he participated in the robbery that happened about 10:45 a.m. Nov. 18, at an apartment in the 500-block of Betty Jo Drive.

During the robbery, $40 was stolen during a drug deal.

The residents told police they were in the middle of a drug deal with a guy known as “Ty” and he tried to steal money from them. They said during an altercation, “Ty” shot a gun.

According to police, the bullet struck a couch in the living room, traveled through a wall and went into the adjoining apartment. No one was injured.

“Ty” is an alias for Jacobi Trevon Dent who was found a short time later hiding in a 14-year-old girl’s closet, according to police.

Jacobi Dent

According to police, Hollis and Dent told investigators the juvenile planned the robbery and asked them to assist in the crime.