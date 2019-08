GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — A student was arrested last night after making a threat towards Gravette schools.

According to the Facebook post from Gravette High School, the student made a threat towards one of the schools and has since been apprehended.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Page says the situation has been resolved

Gravette Police will be at the schools providing support and extra security.

The Gravette Police Department was made aware of a threat toward the Gravette Middle School posted on social media last… Posted by City Of Gravette – Government on Thursday, August 29, 2019