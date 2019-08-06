Police arrest two after high-speed chase ends in Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two people were arrested after fleeing from police on Monday night.

According to a preliminary report, Arkansas State Police initiated a pursuit with Trent Guida, 26, and Krystal Starr, 32, for speeding.

Multiple agencies were involved as the chase traveled through Tontitown, rural Washington County, Farmington, Fayetteville and ended in Springdale.

The report states that Guida threw drug paraphernalia out the window during the pursuit. He also swerved towards an ASP unit and struck the passenger side of the vehicle and nearly tipped the car over.

Guida then swerved towards a Tontitown officer that had deployed spikes.

Police ended the pursuit by crashing into the suspect’s vehicle on Don Tyson in Springdale.

Over $3,800 was recovered in the vehicle.

Guida is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (drugs), resisting arrest, reckless driving and speeding. He also faces felony charges of fleeing and aggravated assault.

Starr threw drugs out the window during the pursuit as well. She is charged with being an accomplice, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Both Guida and Starr were on parole at the time of their arrest.