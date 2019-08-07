POLICE: Boyfriend sought for killing girlfriend and toddler

Jory Worthen is wanted for two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of Ashley Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Marshal Braydon Ray Ponder.

He is facing two counts of capital murder

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Warrants have been issued for a man accused of killing his girlfriend and her four-year-old son.

Jory John Worthen, 23, of Bearden is wanted on two counts of capital murder. He was last seen June 22.

Police with several agencies said he killed Alyssa Reneé Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder. The two were found dead in a home in the 1300 block of Ronald Drive in Camden, Ark.

He is described as six feet, two inches tall, and weighs under 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Worthen has identifiable tattoos under both forearms near his elbow. One references a Bible verse and states “Matthew 7-6”. Police didn’t comment about what the other forearm tattoo entails.

He also has tattoos on his right hand and chest… one is a skull with wings.

He also has barbed-wire tattooed on his left bicep.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at (800)336-0102, or online at usmarshals.gov/tips. There is a $5,000 reward leading to his arrest.

Authorities with Camden Police Department, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are working in conjunction to find Worthen.