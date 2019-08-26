POLICE: Convicted sex offender fails to comply with sex offender requirements for second time

He was found guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault in 2010

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A convicted sex offender is accused of not complying with state reporting requirements.

Jamie Dale Rawles of Fort Smith is facing felony failure to comply with reporting requirements of the sex and child offender registration act, and misdemeanor theft of property and contempt.

Rawles was found guilty in 2012 of failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, according to court records.

He was found guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault in 2010, according to court records.

Rawles is in the Sebastian County Jail in lieu of a $13,540 bond.