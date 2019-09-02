Police: Convicted sex offender fails to comply with state requirements

He has been released from the Washington County Detention Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A convicted sex offender is facing an additional felony after reportedly failing to comply with state requirements for convicted sex offenders.

Clayton Miller, 37, of Springdale was arrested on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty during August 2017 to possession of child pornography, and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records.

Miller was released Saturday evening, Aug. 31, from the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.





