Anyone with information is encouraged to call police

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police said they are searching for a cowboy who stole a child’s bicycle.

The theft was recorded on a homeowner’s security camera. The recorded theft happened on Meadowbrook Circle in Bentonville, according to police.

Police said they are trying to identify the suspect and ask that anyone with information call the Bentonville Police Department at 271-3170.