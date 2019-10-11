Police find body wrapped in trash bag while serving warrant in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Texarkana say officers who were serving a warrant in a child sex abuse investigation discovered the body of an adult that had been wrapped in a garbage bag.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that officers were serving the warrant last week at a home when they discovered the body, which was described as “skeletonized.”

Investigators say they believe the remains belong to a 40-year-old woman, but they are awaiting confirmation from DNA testing.

No charges have been filed yet in connection with the discovery of the body, which police say was wrapped in a black garbage bag with duct tape and several blankets.

