Police have crisis management plan to keep people safe at Bikes, Blues & BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally is one of the largest annual gatherings in Northwest Arkansas, and Fayetteville Police has crisis management measures in place in case of a mass incident.

“We put certain things into place in the venue area that we hadn’t had several years ago,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. “As law enforcement evolves, so do we.”

Murphy said there’s nothing specifically new to this year’s Bikes, Blues & BBQ event, but newly implemented measures from the past couple years would prove extremely effective at minimizing any potential crisis. He declined to elaborate on specific details because of security concerns.

Murphy said some of the ideas behind the modern handling of Bikes, Blues & BBQ came from a response to national incidents in recent years. He said hometown and traveling bikers can both feel extremely safe taking part in one of NWA’s premier events.