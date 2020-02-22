Police ID woman whose body was found in bag in Missouri

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in northwestern Missouri have identified a woman whose remains were found inside a duffel bag along a county road in Buchanan County.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Arial Anne-Rae Starcher, of Independence.

Her body was found in the bag Tuesday by deputies after a Missouri Department of Transportation worker noticed the bag in a ditch just west of Faucett near Missouri 371.

The sheriff’s office initially said it believed the body belonged to a woman in her 40s or 50s.

Authorities have not said how Starcher died.

No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss