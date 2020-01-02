Police investigate Fort Smith possible drive-by shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were reportedly fired at an apartment complex late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Tuesday no injuries had been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests having been made.

Officer Dana Scott was dispatched to Allied Gardens Estate Monday for a shots fired call, according to an incident report from Mitchell.

A resident told police his window and a van in the parking lot had been shot.

The report states police found a silver Acura with five bullet holes.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the detectives at (479) 709-5116.