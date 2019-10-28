Police investigate homicide in Elm Springs

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Elm Springs police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Elm Springs Facebook page, police were dispatched to 1486 O’Neil Avenue in reference to a possible deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in front of the residence. Two persons of interest were located inside the residence and detained for investigation.

Prophat Gingsumrang was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.