Police investigate “inappropriate social media interaction” between Springdale High School student and teacher

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is investigating an “inappropriate social media interaction,” between a Springdale High School teacher and a female student at the school.

Police took the report from the student Monday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m. Randall Scott Peckham, 57, was identified as the teacher.

The criminal investigation division of the Springdale Police Department are investigating the allegations and seeking to speak with anyone that may have knowledge about the alleged activity.

If anyone knows anything about this, call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the tips line anonymously at 479-750-4484.