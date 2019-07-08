UPDATE: All clear given by Bentonville police after suspicious package located

UPDATE: According to Sergeant Gene Page, it has been determined the package was an unmarked gas meter locator device.

Police have gave an all clear.

Original story:

Bentonville police are investigating a suspicious backpack at the parking garage across from the 8W Center near the Walmart Home Office.

According to Sgt. Gene Page, police have evacuated the area while bomb squad and bomb squad robots investigate.

The package was near the parking garage across from the Walmart home office.

Police are asking drivers and people to avoid the area.

