Police: Man reportedly drives into pawn shop and flees with pounds of pot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A parolee is facing additional felony charges after allegedly hitting a business and running away from the scene of the damage with pounds of pot allegedly in tow.

Richard James Vineyard, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and parole violation.

Police were dispatched to Superior Pawn, 2923 Zero St. for a hit-and-run incident about 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1, according to an arrest report.

Witnesses told police Vineyard drove into the pawn shop and ran away. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated to be up to $10,000, according to police.

They also told police he had a large bag with him and saw him discard marijuana and the bag while fleeing.

In an alley nearby the pawnshop, police found three pounds of marijuana, the report states.

Vineyard is in the Sebastian County Jail without bond.