Police: Man shoots gun inside Rogers event center during birthday party

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is accused of firing 10 rounds during a Quinceañera.

Salvador Aldaco-Jorge, 27, is accused of committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police said Jorge fired several shots from a pistol inside the Metroplex Event Center, 2305 S. Eighth St. during a Quinceañera about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

No injuries were reported.

Security at the party detained Jorge until Rogers police arrived. Officers found 10 spent shell casings at the scene, according to an arrest report.

Damage is estimated to be at least $1,500, the report states.

He has been released from the Benton County Jail.






