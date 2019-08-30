Police: More than 20 arrested for meth operation in River Valley

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — Twenty-four people were arrested on warrants following a 10 month drug investigation, according to Van Buren police.
Undercover detectives conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine, heroin and pharmaceuticals from alleged drug dealers in the area, according to Van Buren Police Department.
Stolen guns were also purchased, according to police. More than $5,000 in stolen property was located and returned to owners.
” This is an ongoing effort to identify and arrest individuals within our community involved in distributing drugs, trafficking firearms and stealing from the hard-working families in our community,” Sgt. Jonathan Wear stated in a news release. “We want to thank the citizens that have called and provided information and to let each of you know that your drug task force is committed to following up on the information you provide.
Those arrested in connection with selling methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills incluede:
- Charles Bandy Delivery of methamphetamine
- Dusty Gregory Delivery of methamphetamine
- Jose Guerrero Delivery of methamphetamine
- Daniel Jaquez Delivery of methamphetamine
- Jeremy Hunter Delivery of methamphetamine
- Dakota Likens Delivery of methamphetamine
- Cole Mitchell Delivery of methamphetamine
- Casey Salazar Delivery of methamphetamine
- John Paul Jones Delivery of methamphetamine
- Casey Bates Delivery of methamphetamine
- Rex Steward Jr. Delivery of methamphetamine
- Michael Gunn Delivery of methamphetamine
- Dustin Gene Brewer Delivery of methamphetamine
- Nicole Lynn Baker Delivery of methamphetamine
- James Chester Sivage Delivery of methamphetamine
- Robert Allen Coats Delivery of methamphetamine
- Aaron Cruise Delivery of methamphetamine
- Gregory Snyder Delivery of methamphetamine
- Nancy Gonzalez Delivery of Roxicodone
- Austin Collins Delivery of heroin
- Jacob Jones Delivery of heroin
- Nicholas Heath Franklin Delivery of heroin
- Dakota Levi Jones Delivery of heroin
One person has yet to be identified.
Authorities with Van Buren, Fort Smith and Greenwood Police Departments, Crawford and Sebastian County Sheriffs’ Offices and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the matter.