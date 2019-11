ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright confirmed on social media that an inmate at Arkansas County Detention Center (ACDC) escaped Thursday evening.

The inmate is Antonio Holliman. Holliman was in jail at ACDC for rape.

Holliman has brown eyes, black hair, 5’11” tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office at 870-830-5375.