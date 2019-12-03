Police search for missing Fort Smith woman

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Kendra Renay Richmond was last heard from via text message on November 20. On November 29, the Fort Smith Police Department was contacted by concerned members of Richmond’s family.

According to police, her phone has been turned off since November 22 and was last used about 83 miles north of Overland Park, Kansas.

Despite this, police say they have reason to believe Richardson could be in the Fort Smith area.

If you have any information on Richmond’s whereabouts, contact the Fort Smith Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116.