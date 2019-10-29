Police searching for stabbing suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly stabbed a woman and fled from police.

Levi Land is accused of stabbing a woman shortly before 11:30 a.m. and running away from the scene. The stabbing happened Tuesday, Oct. 29 at a residence, 524 S. Gabbard Drive in Fayetteville.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found Land driving in Madison County, but he fled from officers. He abandoned the vehicle on the side of a county road.

Authorities have yet to describe physical details about Land. They haven’t released his photo.

This is a developing story.