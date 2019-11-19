Police: Suspect in armed robbery found hiding in 14-year-old girl’s closet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is facing decades behind bars after allegedly robbing others of $40 during a drug deal.

Jacobi Trevon Dent, 18, of Forrest City is facing felony charges of aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act, theft of property and theft by receiving.

Police were dispatched about 10:45 a.m. to an apartment in the 500 block of Betty Jo Drive regarding to a shooting.

After speaking to three witnesses, police realized they were investigating an aggravated robbery.

The residents told police they were in the middle of a drug deal with a guy known as “Ty” and he tried to steal money from them. They said during an altercation, “Ty” shot a gun.

According to police, the bullet struck a couch in the living room, traveled through a wall and went into the adjoining apartment. No one was injured.

Dent was found hiding in a 14-year-old girl’s closet not long after the robbery occurred, according to police.

Police searched Dent and obtained, a small amount of marijuana, $95 and a cellphone. Dent allegedly told police $40 of that was stolen during the robbery.

A detective searched the girl’s closet and found a stolen gun and ammunition. The firearm was stolen out Of White County, Ark., according to police.

