FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is critically injured after being hit by a car at the intersection of Wedington Drive and Raincrow Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Police were dispatched about 1:40 p.m. to the scene. They haven’t commented on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Traffic is slowed, and there is one lane open in the area for travelers, according to police.

This is a developing story.