To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith police are searching for a woman who they say committed forgery at a bakery.

The woman tried to pass a forged $20 bill at Confectionately Yours on Rogers Avenue, according to police.

She was seen on several surveillance cameras abruptly leaving the store after employees became suspicious of the situation, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 709-5100.