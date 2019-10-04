Politics of the Walk-up Song

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his speech at a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. The Trump administration is aggressively pursuing economic sanctions as a primary foreign policy tool to an extent unseen in decades, or perhaps ever. Many are questioning the results even as officials insist the penalties are achieving their aims. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Memorable jingles have helped lead candidate after candidate into the White House

Some think political rally songs are becoming as much a part of the presidential campaign as the speech.

Music can change a campaign rally. Music has been used by politicians for generations.

Loren Kajikawa, associate professor of music at George Washington University said, “It goes back really to the 1840’s with music being used… writing of original campaign songs to support and promote and sort of get a catchy tune in people’s ear.”

Kajikawa studys the musical soundtrack for candidates throughout history at George Washington University in D.C

Memorable jingles helped lead candidate after candidate into the White House, but as Americans music tastes changed…so did the campaign soundtrack.

From Elizabeth Warren using Dolly Parton’s hit 9 to 5…. to Beto O’Rourke’s love for punk rock, 2020 Democratic candidates’ playlists are unique as ever.

“Music, especially popular music in the United States…is kind of an index of identity,” Kajikawa said.