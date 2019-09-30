Polo in the Ozarks celebrates 30 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —(KFTA) Celebrating its 30th year, Polo in the Ozarks returns to Northwest Arkansas for a day of electrifying sights, sounds, and a polo match with a purpose.

Benefiting the Life Styles organization of Northwest Arkansas, the event will take place on Saturday, October 5th with a full lineup of activities starting at 4 p.m. In addition the polo match, guests will have the opportunity to take part in a live/silent auction, Live music, dancing, and a best hat and bowtie contest.

Polo in the Ozarks benefits Life Styles, a local non-profit which supports adults with disabilities in reaching their full potential as contributing members of the community through a full suite of interconnected programs.

