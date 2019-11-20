Pop-Tarts announces sweet and salty pretzel additions

Pop-Tarts is giving a salty snack a sweet makeover, releasing Pop-TartsPretzel.

The sweetness of Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries will be combined with a pretzel crust. The Pop-Tarts will come in two varieties: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods. With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors,” said marketing director Joe Beauprez.

Major news. Introducing new Pop-Tarts Pretzel. They’re sweet and salty and perfect. Put them in your mouth. Posted by Pop-Tarts on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The new Pop-Tartswill be available in stores nationwide in January 2020.



