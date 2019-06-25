Popular food festival kicks off Wednesday

The largest three-day food festival hosted in Northwest Arkansas begins Wednesday, June 26.

BITE NWA celebrates culinary culture and allows anyone the opportunity to taste and sip great eats and drinks from local chefs, as well as well-known brands. Participants will offer tastings of some of their most popular dishes and additional items will be available for purchase.

The culinary celebration will begins Wednesday, June 26 and ends Friday June 28. The event is hosted between 6-9 p.m. those days. Each day offers a different theme. Wednesday’s theme is “spark”. “Discover” is the theme for Thursday, and “craft” is the theme for the Friday event, according to event organizers.

Friday night is 21 and older only. Everyone who attends must show valid identification, according to event organizers.

Kids are welcome to attend during the other nights, however no strollers are allowed. Also not allowed are large bags including backpacks. Coolers aren’t welcome either.

Tickets must be purchased to get into the event. Those who have purchased tickets will need their mobile or printed ticket to get inside.

The Eighth Street Market is home to several tenants who all produce fresh and unique culinary options, a news release states.

“ …Each of our tenants produce fresh, unique culinary options that represent diverse cultures and opportunities, which is in line with the mission of BITE NWA,” Property Manager Denise Hanley of Eighth Street Market, said.

For the first time in 2019, all tenants of that market are official participants of the festival, the release states.