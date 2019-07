FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A section of Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed from Monday through Friday in Fayetteville.

Beginning on Monday, a portion of the road between South School Avenue and College Avenue will not be accessible to drivers from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but residents will be let through as needed.

The closure will allow the city’s transportation division to mill and place an asphalt overlay on the street.