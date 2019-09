FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A week-long road closure starts tomorrow in Fayetteville.

The city says the north, outside lane of West North Street will be closed between Garland Avenue and North Leverett Avenue for repairs.

City officials warn drivers to be cautious in the area between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The lane is expected to reopen on Friday.