Possible explosive device dropped off at Mountainburg Police Station

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is taking two live grenades and one flashbang to a secure location to detonate them.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFTA) — A bomb squad is on scene at the Mountainburg Police Department after authorities say a concerned resident brought in “what looks like a grenade.”

The device was found in the belongings of a veteran who had died, according to Police Chief Vincent Clamser.

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is on the scene checking to see if the device is ‘live,” according to Clamser.

Stay with FOX24 for updates into this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss