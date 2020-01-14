Possible explosive device dropped off at Mountainburg Police Station

UPDATE: The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is taking two live grenades and one flashbang to a secure location to detonate them.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFTA) — A bomb squad is on scene at the Mountainburg Police Department after authorities say a concerned resident brought in “what looks like a grenade.”

The device was found in the belongings of a veteran who had died, according to Police Chief Vincent Clamser.

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is on the scene checking to see if the device is ‘live,” according to Clamser.

