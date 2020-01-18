Poverty simulation taught UAMS students, employees how to better help low-income patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Students, teachers, and providers from the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus experienced what it was like to live in poverty and how to relate to the issues faced by low-income patients.

Participants were given identities and life circumstances.

They navigated social services and community organizations as they lived out a month in poverty in 15-minute blocks.

Each block represented a week dealing with issues such as losing a job, being evicted, applying for government assistance, feeding their children, and securing transportation.

The event was Friday, January 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus.