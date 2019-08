FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Power has been restored to the University of Arkansas campus after reports of a widespread blackout in Fayetteville on Saturday.

According to a University of Arkansas Police Department Facebook post, a wide-spread power outage was reported on the campus at around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police say anyone on campus who is still experiencing issues should call (479) 575-2222.