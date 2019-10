During the Storm

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — Due to the threat of severe storms in the area Sunday night, the Prairie Grove Police Department has opened a FEMA shelter for anyone seeking safe haven.

The shelter is located at the Prairie Grove Elementary School at 801 Viney Grove Road.

Due to a severe weather threat, we have opened our FEMA shelter located at the PG Elementary School – 801 Viney Grove… Posted by Prairie Grove Police Department on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Any person is welcome to seek shelter there.