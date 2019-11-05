Prairie Grove police arrest man following lengthy pursuit on stolen motorcycle

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Farmington man was arrested after a police pursuit on Tuesday night.

Charles Cunningham, 41, was arrested on numerous charges including reckless driving, fleeing, theft by receiving and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

According to an incident report, police tried to pull Cunningham over when they observed the motorcycle did not have rear tail lights.

The pursuit was initiated on Highway 62 and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended on Highway 265 in West Fork. Cunningham ditched the motorcycle and attempted to hide from the police.

Officers observed black clothing of Cunningham hiding in the tall grass and arrested him.

Police ran the VIN number on the motorcycle and it came back as stolen out of Fayetteville. Officers also recovered 14 grams of marijuana that Cunningham hid in a Ziploc bag.

When Cunningham was being booked into the Washington County Detention Center, jail staff located half of a gram of methamphetamine inside his pocket. Cunningham was additionally charged with possession and furnishing prohibited articles.

Police state that Cunningham ran from Farmington police and was found to be in possession of another stolen motorcycle from Fayetteville on October 28.