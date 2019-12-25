President Donald Trump and First Lady wishing all a “Merry Christmas”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave Christmas Eve service at Family Church Downtown in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KFTA) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wishing Americans a Merry Christmas with a video post on social media.

“The President and I want to wish each and every American a Merry Christmas,” she said in the video.

The pair gave thanks to the “millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holy season to our families, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.”

They also recognized all of the men and women in uniform. “We say a special prayer for those military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world,” Trump said.

They are spending the holidays with family in Florida.