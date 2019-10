There were issues with landing gear

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A private jet made an emergency landing at Drake Field Monday, Oct. 7.

The landing happened shortly after the jet took off about 5 p.m.

Fayetteville firefighters said a warning light alerted the pilot about issues with the landing gear.

The jet was heading to Dallas and there were seven passengers. No injuries have been reported.