Procession route for funeral of Officer Stephen Carr released

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The procession route for the funeral of Officer Stephen Carr has been release.

There will be a procession of officers escorting Officer Carr from North Crossover Avenue to Bud Walton Arena, before the funeral service. Police encourage everyone in our community to line the streets along the route in support of Officer Carr and his family.

The procession will start at 11:00 a.m.

See the above map for the procession route.

For those who are attending the funeral, there is designated parking in lot 56, at the intersection of MLK Blvd. and Razorback Rd. There will also be designated seating areas for the public, which will be marked inside the arena.

The two entrances will be the south and west entrances into Bud Walton Arena.

To enter the arena, there will be a bag check and metal detector. Police encourage people to leave purses and bags at home if possible, for convenience and ease of entry for all attending.