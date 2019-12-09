Procession to honor fallen policeman

"It's very important for us to take our brother to Little Rock and make sure that Officer Carr arrives there safely," Sgt. Murphy said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A procession will be held on Monday, December 9, for 27-year-old Stephen Carr.

Carr is the officer who was killed by 35-year-old London Phillips, according to Fayetteville Police.

The shooting happened Saturday, December, 7, behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville Police Sergeant Tony Murphy said the procession will leave the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 in the morning.

Officers will line West Clydesdale Drive and escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

“It’s very important for us to take our brother to Little Rock and make sure that Officer Carr arrives there safely,” Sgt. Murphy said.

Sgt. Murphy encourages people to come pay their condolences.

FOX 24 will have live coverage of the procession.