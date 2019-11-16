Professional summit hosted in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The second annual PRIME summit brought together several organizations to attract young professionals to the area.

The summit was also hosted to expand business culture in the River Valley.

Dalton Person, who is a board member of the PRIME River Valley Professional Summit said, “What we really wanted to do here was provide an opportunity in downtown Fort Smith across multiple platforms for individuals to come together, network., collaborate and grow as professionals.”

The University of Arkansas- Fort Smith was one of the organizations at the event.