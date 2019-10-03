Proposed ordinance getting mixed reviews

"We as the Home Builders Association feel like that is a decision that should be left to the homeowner and the builder"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — People in Fayetteville are saying a proposed ordinance would keep them from getting their dream home.

At the Fayetteville City Council meeting on October 1, an ordinance making garages further from the street was discussed.

“We had four public meetings about this,” Fayetteville City Council Member (Ward 3 Position 1) Sloan Scroggin said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not willing to have more meetings.”

The proposed ordinance could make driveways shorter and garages would have to be at least 25 feet away from the street. ​

This would not apply to existing houses.

Scroggin said this ordinance stems from not wanting houses with huge garages in the front.

“It is definitely less visually appealing where you just have this giant garage in the front and that is kinda all you see when you drive,” he said. “It just doesn’t look like an inviting neighborhood.”

President of the Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Association, Aaron Wirth, said this ordinance limits creativity and should be a decision the home builders and developers decide.

“They want to see a different product out there and I think that can kinda hinder someone’s dream home,” Wirth said.

Both Wirth and Scroggin said they hope both sides can come together to have a “happy medium”.

Below is a statement breakdown of a the ordinance, according to Scroggin:

“This covers form based residential areas which is less than 3% of Fayetteville and form based mixed used area which is less than 15% of Fayetteville. So about 80% of Fayetteville is not effected by this. This also does not apply to already built houses either. The idea is we don’t want houses that are just a huge garage as the front. So if you put the garage in the first 25 feet, the build-to zone, it would be limited to 20% of lot width. With a minimum of 10 ft. If you push the garage back 25 feet or side/rear/alley load it you can have the garage any size you want. The principal behind this is Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, by having the front door in front of the garage so more people can see the street and with more eyes on the street it is a safer place.”

There is currently a petition against the ordinance circulated by Fayetteville homeowners on social media.