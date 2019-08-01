Prosecutor: Bethel Heights under fire







BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Benton County prosecutor is saying enough is enough in Bethel Heights.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said he may seek criminal charges against town officials for violating the Water and Air Pollution Control Act.

Residents have claimed extreme contaminated conditions allegedly caused by one of the wastewater treatment plants in town, but representatives of the town, including the mayor, said those claims aren’t true.

Bacteria levels at the treatment center are so high the state officials have stepped in.

Richard Healey, the enforcement branch manager of Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality addressed Bethel Heights mayor Cynthia Black in a letter July 16, and told her results of water samples violated Arkansas statutes.

Those with the ADEQ advised Black that weekly samples for fecal bacteria and E.coli must be submitted weekly.

In turn, the mayor denied all claims to residents.

In a letter that was signed by the mayor, all council members and other city officials and sent to residents, it’s stated:

“Our City denies all claims of the dumping/flooding of raw sewer to any residents’ property or ponds. The Wastewater treatment plant located on Lincoln Street has been in operation for 15 years. The plant has been inspected numerous times by the Arkansas Department of Environment Quality, ADEQ, and the Arkansas Department of Health, ADH.”





