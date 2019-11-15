Prostate cancer one of leading causes of death for men

(KFTA) — Behind heart disease, cancer is the leading cause of death in men.

One of four deaths in the U.S. is because of cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading causes of cancer death in men are lung, prostate and colorectal cancers.

The prostate is a small gland shaped like a walnut that is in the center of a man’s body within the pelvis.

Prostate cancers grow slowly and don’t cause any health problems in men who have them, according to the CDC.

During 2016, the latest year for incidence data compiled by the CDC, 30,370 men died in the U.S. because of prostate cancer.

Most of the men who found out they had/have prostate cancer were 60 and older.

The CDC offers several tips to decrease the chances of getting cancer. It recommends staying away from tobacco products, staying updated on screening tests, limit alcohol consumption, protect skin from the sun and maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle.





