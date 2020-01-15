Public input for Bentonville master street plan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) —The city of Bentonville is asking for input on its new master street plan.

This week Bentonville is starting the first of three public input meetings as it moves forward with creating a new transportation plan for the city.

Bentonville transportation engineer, Dennis Birge, said the new street plan will be an update to the previous plan the city created in 2007.

The city is seeing input from those who live and commute within Bentonville including those who bike, drive, or walk.

Birge said this will help address current and future infrastructure needs.

“With that, we’re including more of a ped and bike mobility plan to tie into our street infrastructures, so we’ll try to improve those crossings along the way as well,” he said

The master street plan is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The public input meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday at the Bentonville Community Center.