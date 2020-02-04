Public input meeting for new Bentonville park

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Bentonville wants to hear from residents about a new parked planned along 8th Street.

8th Street Gateway Park will span almost 100 acres after Walmart donated land.

A public input meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, February 8.

There will be guided hikes of the park property.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director said residents are encouraged to pitch what they want to see in a park.

“Come visit us and tell us what you’d like to see in this 100-acre area of land and we will be sketching. From there we will start taking those drawings and putting them in front of different focus groups, members of the council, members of the parks board, try to get as much genuine input as we can and come up with the best possible design,” Wright said.

Wright said he hopes to have a master plan, including a budget for the park, finished by this summer.