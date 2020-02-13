Public invited to pet therapy with adoptable dogs in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The public is invited to receive some puppy love from adoptable dogs in Springdale on Wednesday at Northwest Medical Center.

“Everyone is invited to drop by this special event to relieve stress and spend time with these adoptable dogs.

Did you know pets can be good for your health? They encourage exercise, offer companionship, may help lower blood pressure in some cases and are used in animal-assisted therapy to help reduce pain and stress.”

Northwest Medical Center – Springdale