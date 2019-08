BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Benton County official says history and large pubic support is why a Confederate monument should not be removed from the Bentonville Square.

"There's a very practical consideration and there's more of a pubic opinion consideration. The practical consideration is, we live up to our agreements, and our agreement is that it will stay there except upon 12 months notice. So we're living up to our agreement as opposed to having the statue removed. There is no plan to do that," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.