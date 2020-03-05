Public safety bonds pass in Bella Vista, approving sales tax

BELLA VISTA (KFTA) — A successful Super Tuesday in Bella Vista as two bonds pass in favor of strengthening public safety resources.

Voters approved a one-cent sales tax increase for fire and public safety improvements.

For the Bella Vista Fire Department, it means a new fire training tower complex and an updated fire station where it can expand their ambulance services.

For the police department, the money will fund a public safety complex that would house police, public safety dispatchers, and the city’s court system.

Police Chief James Graves said his team has outgrown the current police station and they need something double the size to keep up with the growing population and growing personnel.

“It’s always refreshing when you get a vote like this, asking folks to raise their own taxes temporarily,” he said.”It’s not an easy thing to do, it’s not something people like to do, but obviously, they support public safety both police and fire in Bella Vista.”

Chief Stephen Sims with the Bella Vista Fire Department said, “We’re looking at that saying we’ve got this new growth going on so it’s going to probably produce more population and possibly more EMS and fire calls so we need to be ready to make that change.”

Chief Graves said the police department has already started the process of getting the new center built.