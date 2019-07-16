Puppy drowns during flash flooding at Arkansas animal shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Humane Society of Clark County (HSCC) says a puppy drown in the shelter Tuesday morning after the area was hit with flash flooding.

Heavy rain overnight triggered flash flooding that created the emergency situation.

“SOS!!!!!!!!!!!! We are flooded. It’s on the building !!! We need help!! Can any of y’all keep a dog or two at your houses????? It’s bad y’all!!! Help help help!!,” the HSCC posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The HSCC said that more than 200 other animals were wet and cold inside their shelter.