Purina Presents: Kona in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Meet Kona, in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week. Kona is seven months old. She’s been spayed and microchipped.



She is great with people, great with other dogs, cats, children and is playful.

Kona is non-stop action. She likes to fetch and kind of would probably do best if she had a fenced in yard.



A home with children would be wonderful because she is very active. A home with other dogs would be great because she plays nonstop.



Kona is part Jack Russell Terrier and Cattle Dog, when she’s fully grown she’ll be medium size weighing between 26-60 pounds. If you are interested in filling out an application for Kona at hsozarks.org or call 479-444-7387 for more information.