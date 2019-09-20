Purina Presents: Meet Alaska and Wes in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — We’ve got two animals looking for their forever homes at the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet Alaska and Wes in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

Alaska is about six months old. She is super sweet but a little shy at first. But when she gets comfortable she loves to play and loves to cuddle.

She likes other cats and plays with other cats. She has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, ready to go.

Wes is about ten months old and about 40 pounds. Not exactly sure 100 percent on the breed but we do expect him to get a little bit bigger as well since he is only ten months.

He likes everybody. Wes loves dogs but not sure about cats. He is really well behaved other than your typical puppy. He is mostly house trained but he might need a little more work on that.

He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.